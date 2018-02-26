Gift to Oregon Senate GOP leader created ethical quandary

In this Feb. 15, 2017, photo, former Oregon Sen. Republican leader Ted Ferrioli examines a Pendleton blanket in the state Capitol that had been sent to him by the board of directors of Confederated Tribes of Umatilla. After asking the state ethics commission if he could accept the blanket, given in recognition of work Ferrioli had done on behalf of Indian tribes, and considering various options, he decided to present it for display in a room in the Capitol. Andrew Selsky AP Photo