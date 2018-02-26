Lawmaker forgives colleague who made her fear for safety

South Dakota Rep. Lynne DiSanto says she forgives a colleague who will be investigated by a special House panel over a confrontation she said made her fear for her safety.
DiSanto writes on Facebook that she's accepted a private apology from Rep. David Johnson. He also apologized publicly Friday, saying his emotions got the better of him.
The confrontation occurred Wednesday evening on the House floor.
House lawmakers established a committee on discipline and expulsion to investigate Johnson.
Rep. Timothy Johns, committee chairman, says the panel plans to meet Wednesday. Johns says he wants members to be able to see video footage of the confrontation.
A state agency spokesman cited an exemption in public records law in denying The Associated Press access to the House chamber's security footage.
