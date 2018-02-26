National Politics

3 nominees for Gov. Mead to consider for secretary of state

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 10:29 AM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

The Wyoming Republican Party has sent Gov. Matt Mead three nominees to fill the vacant secretary of state position.

The nominees are Ed Buchanan of Torrington, Darin Smith of Cheyenne and Richard George of Cody.

The three were selected over the weekend from eight applicants for the job.

Mead will appoint the new secretary of state who will serve out Ed Murray's remaining term.

The job opened when Murray abruptly resigned on Feb. 9 after two women accused him of sexual misconduct that they said occurred more than 30 years ago.

