Police: Oklahoma City officer fatally shoots man with knife

Police say an officer fatally shot a man wielding a knife inside a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City.
Capt. Bo Mathews says police were called to the Courtyard By Marriott shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a reported transient walking the hotel halls and asking for money.
Mathews says Officer Grant Wheeler found 26-year-old Haydon Tylor on the third floor of the hotel and shot him when he refused orders to drop a knife he was carrying and instead began moving toward the officer with the knife in his hand.
Mathews says Tylor was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Never miss a local story.
Wheeler was not injured and is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
Comments