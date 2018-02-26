National Politics

Police: Oklahoma City officer fatally shoots man with knife

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 11:15 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Police say an officer fatally shot a man wielding a knife inside a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City.

Capt. Bo Mathews says police were called to the Courtyard By Marriott shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a reported transient walking the hotel halls and asking for money.

Mathews says Officer Grant Wheeler found 26-year-old Haydon Tylor on the third floor of the hotel and shot him when he refused orders to drop a knife he was carrying and instead began moving toward the officer with the knife in his hand.

Mathews says Tylor was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Wheeler was not injured and is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

