Bill would criminalize photos of minors by sex offenders

It could become illegal for a sex offender to take a photo of a minor without consent in Maine.
A proposed bill would make it a crime for a person required to register as a sex offender to intentionally photograph a minor without a parent or guardian's consent.
The bill is set for a Monday hearing.
Such a crime would be punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.
Republican Rep. Matt Pouliot introduced the bill.
Augusta police in January said they have received complaints from parents about a registered sex offender taking pictures of young girls and posting those pictures to social media sites.
Police said it would only be a violation if a sex offender is on probation and has restrictions prohibiting such behavior.
