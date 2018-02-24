National Politics

Town to consider appealing award for firefighters' union

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 09:55 AM

EAST GREENWICH, R.I.

A town will consider whether to appeal a judge's decision to award $42,000 in attorney's fees to the East Greenwich firefighters' union for its successful challenge of the firing of a firefighter.

The Providence Journal reports that Town Council President Suzanne McGee Cienki said in the email to residents that the council will discuss the matter during a closed session Monday. Cienki says the town is "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

Judge Susan McGuirl's decision came after she issued a ruling in November against the Town Council for willful and repeated violations of the state's open meetings law in the hiring of Town Manager Gayle Corrigan.

Firefighter James Perry was reinstated after he and the union sued the town over his firing by Corrigan.

