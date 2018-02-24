National Politics

Cuomo urges Congress to reject Trump's food assistance plan

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 08:17 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York's governor is blasting a proposal from the White House that he says would devastate funding for food assistance.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Donald Trump's plan would reduce Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for an estimated 2.3 million New Yorkers.

Among other changes, the Republican president has proposed replacing a portion of the assistance with a box of food to be called a "harvest box."

Cuomo is calling on Congress to reject Trump's proposal and protect funding for the program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

View More Video