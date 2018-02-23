Judge: California county's redistricting diluted Latino vote

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2004 file photo, clerk Michelle Gridley, right, assists Bunky Durham as he prepares to cast his ballot at Villa De Oro Recreation Center Club House in Bakersfield, Calif. A federal judge has struck down a redistricting plan for electing supervisors in the county in California's Central Valley. U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ruled on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 that election districts in Kern County illegally dilute the voting power of Latinos and deprive them of an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The Bakersfield Californian via AP, File Casey Christie