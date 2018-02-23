South Carolina inmate who wounded deputy in 2011 killed

South Carolina prison officials say an inmate who shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy more than six years ago has been killed in prison during a fight with another inmate.
The Department of Corrections told media outlets that 33-year-old Robert Odell Brown was killed at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville on Thursday.
Brown was serving a 45 year-sentence for attempted murder and other offenses after shooting a Spartanburg County deputy in the face in 2011. Brown had been in prison since 2012.
The corrections department did not release information about the person who killed Brown. No other details were immediately available.
