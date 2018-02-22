California Democrats to chart 2018 course amid party tension

File - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, State Sen. Kevin de Leon addresses supporters during an event held to formally announce his run for U.S. Senate in Los Angeles. California Democrats are gathering to chart a path for 2018 success while seeking to shore up fissures over the party’s direction that were exposed during the 2016 election. Elected officials and several thousand party activists are meeting in San Diego at the party's annual convention for three days beginning Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo