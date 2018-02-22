National Politics

Horse rescued in Massachusetts joins NY police force

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 07:43 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A horse rescued from neglect has a new home and a new job — on the Albany, New York police force.

The Times Union reports that 13-year-old Ace, a Percheron (PUHR'-chuh-rahn) draft horse, once pulled a wagon.

He was among 10 horses surrendered to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Their owner loved the horses but could no longer afford to feed them.

Ace had never been ridden when the Albany police mounted unit went to Methuen, Massachusetts, to meet him in October. But he's a quick study.

Albany police exclusively use draft horses.

Sgt. Peter Noonan says they're calm, docile and able to stand still for long periods.

They're also much bigger than other horses — making them good for crowd control.

