Mayors seek $1.5 billion from California to help homeless

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Steinberg was accompanied by other California mayors and state lawmakers, including Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, left, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, second from left, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, third from right, and Assemblymen Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, second from right, and David Chiu, D-San Francisco, right. They are backing a bill calling for the state to provide $1.5 billion, to be matched by the cities, to create a $3 billion one-time fund to help provide housing, temporary shelters, supportive services and outreach. Standing behind Schaaf is state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo