Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Steinberg was accompanied by other California mayors and state lawmakers, including Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, left, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, second from left, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, third from right, and Assemblymen Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, second from right, and David Chiu, D-San Francisco, right. They are backing a bill calling for the state to provide $1.5 billion, to be matched by the cities, to create a $3 billion one-time fund to help provide housing, temporary shelters, supportive services and outreach. Standing behind Schaaf is state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
Mayors seek $1.5 billion from California to help homeless

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 07:44 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Mayors from California's eleven largest cities on Wednesday asked state lawmakers to provide $1.5 billion to help with what they say is a growing homeless crisis.

They are backing legislation that would require the cities to provide matching funds, creating a $3 billion pot of money to be spent on affordable housing, temporary shelters, supportive services and outreach.

They said in an earlier letter to legislative leaders that lawmakers should use a quarter of the state's $6.1 billion budget surplus to help the homeless.

San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer called it "the most pressing issue facing California cities today."

The mayors cited a 2017 federal estimate that the most populous state now has more than 134,000 homeless people.

Their request came the same day that two Democratic state senators announced they will seek $2 billion for affordable housing, also in response to the mayors' requests.

The bipartisan group includes mayors from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Bakersfield, Anaheim and Santa Ana.

The proposals come less than six months after Gov. Jerry Brown signed 15 housing bills into law. They imposed a new $75 real estate transaction fee and placed a $4 billion housing bond on the November ballot.

