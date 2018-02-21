Utah Legislature passes resolution honoring Sen. Orrin Hatch

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, looks on during a visit to Utah Senate Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Utah's Legislature unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday honoring retiring Hatch. The resolution declared the day "Orrin G. Hatch Day" in honor of Hatch and his 40-plus years in the U.S. Senate. Rick Bowmer AP Photo