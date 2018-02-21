National Politics

Washington University student suspended over weapons

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 08:11 AM

ST. LOUIS

Washington University says a fraternity member at the St. Louis school has been suspended after an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a handgun were confiscated.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chancellor Mark Wrighton said in an email that there was "no active threat." But the university's policy bars weapons from campus.

Wrighton says the AR-15 was found in a search of Phi Delta Theta fraternity house and a handgun was found in a vehicle parked in a nearby university garage. Wrighton says the suspension of the weapons' owner is temporary and pending "formal adjudication."

Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Jill Friedman said that unrelated to the weapon confiscation, the fraternity was informed Tuesday afternoon that it was permanently suspended. All fraternity members were asked to vacate the house immediately.

