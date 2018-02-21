DC schools leader resigns amid school placement scandal

The D.C. Public Schools chancellor has resigned after revealing that he circumvented the system's competitive lottery process in transferring his daughter to a high-performing school.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser held a news conference Tuesday announcing the end of Antwan Wilson's one-year tenure at the troubled school system. News outlets report that Deputy Mayor for Education Jennifer Niles resigned immediately after Wilson's Friday statement, as she helped coordinate the transfer.
Bowser had initially expressed confidence in Wilson's leadership, but a majority of the D.C. Council demanded his removal.
Bowser recruited the 45-year-old from Oakland, California, to close the achievement gap and build on the changes instituted by his high-profile predecessors, Michelle Rhee and Kaya Henderson.
The district is currently embroiled in a graduation scandal whose underlying problems originated before Wilson's arrival.
