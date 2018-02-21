National Politics

Lawmaker gets probation for drunken driving, gun violation

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 06:58 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

An Iowa lawmaker who pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and possession of a dangerous weapon has been given probation.

Court records say Rep. Francis "Chip" Baltimore, a Boone Republican, was sentenced Monday in Story County District Court. He was granted a deferred judgment, given a year of probation on both counts and ordered to pay fees and civil penalties of at least $1,500. Under a deferred judgment, the convictions can be wiped from Baltimore's record if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

Baltimore was arrested last month in Ames near Interstate 35. His blood alcohol tested out at nearly twice the legal limit, and a pistol was found under the driver's seat.

He was subsequently removed as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

