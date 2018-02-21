Double-parked robber sentenced to prison

The robber who told a New Jersey bank teller to "make it quick" because he was double-parked is going to prison.
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 60-year-old Patrick O'Boyle of Bayonne to 46 months in prison for robbing Bayonne Community Bank in Jersey City in 2016. O'Boyle had pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Prosecutors say O'Boyle approached the teller and demanding all "your 100s, 50s, and 20s and make it quick because my car is double parked outside." Prosecutors say the teller thought O'Boyle was armed because he had his left arm clutched at his side as if he had something under his hooded sweatshirt.
O'Boyle fled the bank with the cash, but was soon caught.
