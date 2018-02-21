National Politics

Democrats take the capital city stage for governor debate

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 05:58 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Six Illinois Democrats hoping for the chance to replace Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the fall square off in the state capital.

A Wednesday night debate is scheduled at the University of Illinois at Springfield. It will feature candidates J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy, Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber (DYE'-bur), Tio Hardiman and Dr. Robert Marshall.

Pritzker has been the front-runner since announcing last May. His personal wealth has kept him on television with advertisements. Biss — a state senator — has gained ground with a populist approach.

The debate is sponsored by the (Springfield) State Journal-Register, News-Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY Radio.

The primary election is March 20.

Rauner also faces a primary challenge from legislator Jeanne Ives.

