Democrats take the capital city stage for governor debate

Six Illinois Democrats hoping for the chance to replace Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the fall square off in the state capital.
A Wednesday night debate is scheduled at the University of Illinois at Springfield. It will feature candidates J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy, Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber (DYE'-bur), Tio Hardiman and Dr. Robert Marshall.
Pritzker has been the front-runner since announcing last May. His personal wealth has kept him on television with advertisements. Biss — a state senator — has gained ground with a populist approach.
The debate is sponsored by the (Springfield) State Journal-Register, News-Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY Radio.
The primary election is March 20.
Rauner also faces a primary challenge from legislator Jeanne Ives.
