What to do when shooting erupts? Patrol offers training

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 06:40 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraska schools, businesses, and other groups that it offers civilian training on what to do when a shooter attacks.

The Civilian Response to Active Killer Events program provides information on awareness and steps people can take to increase their safety. The program focuses on three steps: avoid, deny and defend.

Patrol Sgt. Paul Hagen says the patrol wants to "equip people with the mindset and thought process to help them realize what's happening, be decisive and act."

The patrol instructors are available across the state for the free program.

