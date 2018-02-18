Data: More Utah minorities sentenced to prison in 2017

Data shows the percentage of minorities sentenced to prison in Utah has increased to 43 percent — up from 33 percent in 2015 when the state passed a sweeping overhaul of the justice system.
The Standard-Examiner reports the director of the state sentencing commission says the data suggest biases are creeping into arrests, prosecutions and sentencing.
Utah Sentencing Commission data shows 43.2 percent of people receiving new prison sentences in fiscal year 2017 were racial or ethnic minorities.
The 2016 U.S. Census data says minorities make up 20.7 percent of the Utah population, including 13.5 percent Hispanic and 1.6 percent African-American.
American Civil Liberties Union of Utah officials say they want prosecutors and police to become more involved in reform efforts.
