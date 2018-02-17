Sister: Man shot by police thought 'This was his way out'

The sister of a man shot and killed by police in New Jersey last month says her brother engaged police that day because he was suicidal.
NJ.com reports that Sheila Goldsmith said in a phone interview that she is mourning Edward Gandy Jr. but takes comfort in the feeling that he is no longer suffering.
Goldsmith said she doesn't blame the officer. She said "This was his way out. He wanted this to happen."
The family has said Gandy was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Cumberland County prosecutors said he called 911, said he had a loaded gun and gave a Millville location. After he was shot, no firearm was recovered.
Gandy's mother has said police were familiar with Gandy and should have known he didn't have a gun.
