Fincher dropping out of race for Corker seat in Tennessee

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 07:08 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher says he's dropping out of his race for the Senate and thinks incumbent Bob Corker should change his mind and get in the race.

Fincher has been opposed by U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the Republican primary. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen is running on the Democratic side.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Fincher said the GOP should support a candidate who can win the general election against Bredesen.

In the midst of an ongoing public feud with President Trump, Corker announced last fall he wouldn't seek re-election to a third term. The former Chattanooga mayor has said in recent days that some Tennessseans are asking him to reconsider.

