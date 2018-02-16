West Virginia Supreme Court replaces chief justice

The West Virginia Supreme Court announced late Friday afternoon it has elected a new chief justice, Margaret Workman, to replace Allen Loughry.
Workman issued a brief release through the court saying it's the start of a long process to restore public respect for the court.
Loughry also issued a release through the court indicating he asked federal authorities in 2016 to investigate court practices and said he believes the vote Friday is a response to his cooperation with authorities.
Last April, the court changed its rules and elected Loughry to a four-year term, the first four-year term for a chief justice since 1888.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that legislative auditors said they planned to audit the state Supreme Court this year. There have been weeks of controversy over spending at the court.
