Iowa governor orders flags lowered to mark school tragedy

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 07:40 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa's governor has ordered all state flags to be lowered to honor those killed and injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' order was issued in conjunction with President Donald Trump's order to lower all United States flags to half-staff until sunset Monday.

Flags will be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff as well.

