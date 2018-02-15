National Politics

St. Joseph County Election Board seeks Braun investigation

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 07:19 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

The election board in the home county of Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly wants an investigation into whether Republican candidate Mike Brain filed bogus signatures to get on the primary ballot.

The South Bend Tribune reports the St. Joseph County Election Board, composed of two Democrats and one Republican, voted unanimously Thursday to ask the county prosecutor, Indiana State Police and the Indiana attorney general for the investigation after its review of signatures allegedly found discrepancies including signers who were not registered voters.

Braun, a Jasper businessman, is one of three Republicans vying to challenge Donnelly in the November general election.

Braun spokesman Josh Kelley says, "It comes as little surprise that Democrats in Joe Donnelly's home town are launching politically motivated attacks."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donnelly formerly practiced law in South Bend.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

View More Video