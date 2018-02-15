Jersey City cracking down on off-duty jobs for police

Jersey City is cracking down on moonlighting by police officers after 11 people admitted roles in a scheme that allowed officers to accept money for off-duty jobs they didn't work.
Mayor Steve Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea on Wednesday announced the city has suspended the requirement for hiring off-duty cops for jobs that involve private citizens, delivery escorts, businesses with liquor licenses and for the Jersey City Housing Authority.
Other off-duty assignments at large construction sites and directing traffic at utility work sites would end sometime in the next year.
The city has acted as an intermediary.
Never miss a local story.
The Jersey Journal reports city records showed roughly 800 officers who worked off-duty jobs in 2017 took in $16 million.
The head of the police union, Carmine Disbrow, criticized the ban.
Comments