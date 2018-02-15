National Politics

Jersey City cracking down on off-duty jobs for police

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 06:33 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Jersey City is cracking down on moonlighting by police officers after 11 people admitted roles in a scheme that allowed officers to accept money for off-duty jobs they didn't work.

Mayor Steve Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea on Wednesday announced the city has suspended the requirement for hiring off-duty cops for jobs that involve private citizens, delivery escorts, businesses with liquor licenses and for the Jersey City Housing Authority.

Other off-duty assignments at large construction sites and directing traffic at utility work sites would end sometime in the next year.

The city has acted as an intermediary.

The Jersey Journal reports city records showed roughly 800 officers who worked off-duty jobs in 2017 took in $16 million.

The head of the police union, Carmine Disbrow, criticized the ban.

