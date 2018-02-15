National Politics

Brothers arrested for gun rights protest file lawsuit

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 06:33 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Two brothers arrested during a Maryland gun ownership rights protest last week have filed a lawsuit against police.

The Baltimore Sun reports Jeff and Kevin Hulberts' lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore accuses Capitol Police of filing charges in "retaliation" for speaking to journalists. The Hulberts were arrested on Feb. 5 after police asked them to leave a public sidewalk.

The lawsuit says Chief Michael Wilson filed additional charges Feb. 6 after reading negative news coverage. It also says Kevin Hulbert was wrongfully arrested for filming Jeff Hulbert's arrest.

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office spokeswoman Emily Morse says the Hulberts' charges have been dropped after discussing the case with police. Spokesman for the Department of General Services, Nick Cavey, says Capitol Police was unaware of the lawsuit.

