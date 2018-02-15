National Politics

Burglary suspect dies in police-involved shooting in Indiana

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 06:15 AM

WABASH, Ind.

Authorities say a 29-year-old burglary suspect has died in a police-involved shooting in northern Indiana.

State police say officers from the Wabash and Huntington county sheriff's departments responded Wednesday to a tip about a man suspected in a Huntington County burglary. Officers found the man in a pickup truck in a Wabash County field about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

State police say in a statement that the Kokomo man had a shotgun and there was "an incident" that led to three Wabash County officers and one Huntington County officer firing shots at the man. Police say the man died of his wounds. No officers were injured.

The investigation was ongoing and police said no further information was immediately being released. Prosecutors were expected to review the case.

