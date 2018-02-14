Northwestern Indiana police shoot man armed with knife

Police in northwestern Indiana say officers have fatally shot a man armed with a knife who had chased an employee at a car dealership.
Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Greg Mance says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital following the midday shooting Wednesday at Art Hill Ford in Merrillville, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the man as 30-year-old Jimmy Terry of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mance tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times a 911 caller said a man armed with a knife was "chasing an employee" inside the dealership. Mance says that as officers arrived, Terry was driving away from the dealership and was shot during a traffic stop.
Mance declined to say what led officers to open fire.
