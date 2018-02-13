National Politics

Panel rejects Native American boarding school victims' bill

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 07:27 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

A state Senate panel has rejected a bill aimed at allowing victims of childhood sexual abuse at Native American boarding schools to file lawsuits against organizations like schools and churches.

The Judiciary Committee voted 4-3 Tuesday against the bill.

An amendment to the measure would have created a three-year period for victims to file claims that otherwise would have been barred and repealed a provision banning victims 40 and older from recovering damages from people or entities other than the abuser.

Barbara Charbonneau Dahlen is among nine sisters who unsuccessfully sued over alleged sexual abuse at a boarding school. She says they "will not be silenced."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sen. Arthur Rusch voted against the bill. Rusch says he was troubled because it wasn't an effort to punish abusers, most of whom are dead, but collect money from non-perpetrators.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

View More Video