Auditor says Office of Hawaiian Affairs funds pet projects

A new audit says the state agency responsible for improving the well-being of Native Hawaiians spent nearly double the amount on pet projects than on competitive grants.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs discretionary spending included $1,900 to send someone to a rodeo competition in Las Vegas and $1,000 for a trustee's son's medical expenses.
The state auditor on Tuesday said the agency's discretionary spending in fiscal 2015 and 2016 totaled $14 million. That's compared to $7.7 million for competitive grants. Some discretionary funds came from the agency fiscal reserve.
Agency Chairwoman Collette Machado says in a statement the agency is committed to the change necessary to best serve Native Hawaiians. She says she's proposed moratoriums on the use of fiscal reserve funds and trustee sponsorships.
