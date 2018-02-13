High court sides with state in dispute over ex-cop's pension

The Rhode Island Supreme Court has sided with the state Retirement Board in a dispute over the nearly $50,000 disability pension paid to former Cranston police officer.
John Grasso's pension had been suspended by then-General Treasurer Gina Raimondo in 2014.
His one was of 16 disability pensions of former state and municipal workers who the state said had been overpaid while they worked in new jobs. The treasurer's office said all had "earned income in excess" of what they were allowed to earn and still collect their full disability pensions.
Grasso appealed and a Superior Court judge sided with him.
The state appealed to the high court, which ruled in its favor Monday.
Grasso tells The Providence Journal he was "disappointed" with decision.
