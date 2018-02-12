New Republican state senator sworn into office

A new state senator has been sworn into replace a Republican member who resigned for a job in Washington, D.C.
Brian Buchanan took the oath Monday from Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. Republican precinct committee members picked the former Boone County councilman last month to fill the vacancy left by then-Senate majority leader Brandt Hershman.
Buchanan represents a Senate district sprawling across six counties from near Indianapolis northwest to the Lafayette area.
Hershman resigned in December to join a law firm in Washington D.C. His Senate term runs until the 2020 election.
Buchanan works for a trucking company owned by his family.
