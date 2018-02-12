FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, empty water tanks sit at the edge of a brine well operation, shown at right of tanks, as a major irrigation canal flows by in Carlsbad, N.M. Experts are painting a dire picture for lawmakers about the impending collapse of a giant cavern that has formed under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, empty water tanks sit at the edge of a brine well operation, shown at right of tanks, as a major irrigation canal flows by in Carlsbad, N.M. Experts are painting a dire picture for lawmakers about the impending collapse of a giant cavern that has formed under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, empty water tanks sit at the edge of a brine well operation, shown at right of tanks, as a major irrigation canal flows by in Carlsbad, N.M. Experts are painting a dire picture for lawmakers about the impending collapse of a giant cavern that has formed under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo

National Politics

New Mexico lawmakers approve funding to prevent sinkhole

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 07:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The New Mexico Legislature has approved funding to help shore up a giant, man-made cavern in southern New Mexico that is on the verge of collapse.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously Monday to use a portion of excise taxes paid on vehicle sales to underwrite as much as $30 million in spending on the problem over the next three years. GOP Gov. Susana Martinez has until Thursday morning to veto or approve the measure.

Experts are painting a dire picture about the impending collapse of the giant cavern under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks.

The cavity was left by the extraction of a salt formation underneath the edge of Carlsbad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

View More Video