New Mexico lawmakers approve funding to prevent sinkhole

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, empty water tanks sit at the edge of a brine well operation, shown at right of tanks, as a major irrigation canal flows by in Carlsbad, N.M. Experts are painting a dire picture for lawmakers about the impending collapse of a giant cavern that has formed under a highway interchange that serves as a gateway to southern New Mexico's oilfields and two national parks. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo