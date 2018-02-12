Sheriff: Failure to obey policy didn't lead to teen's death

A sheriff says the failure of Virginia deputies to follow standard policies and procedures did not cause the death of a teen who killed himself in a court building.
Norfolk Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Karen Pinkston tells The Virginian-Pilot an internal investigation into 17-year-old Katrell Jaymar Washington's death found deputies didn't follow required practices but didn't influence Washington.
Pinkston says the deputies were disciplined Friday, but wouldn't specify those involved or the punishments faced.
Washington was found unconscious in a holding cell at the Norfolk Circuit Court building last November where he had been awaiting a hearing on charges related to threatening a high school teacher and stabbing two students who tried to protect her.
Washington's mother, Lisa Washington, has asked why he was left alone considering his history of suicide attempts.
