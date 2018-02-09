National Politics

Man pleads guilty to brawl on flight using wine bottle

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 07:18 PM

SEATTLE

A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.

The Seattle Times reports 24-year-old Joseph Hudek IV entered the plea Friday in U.S. court in Seattle to one count of interfering with a member of a flight crew and three counts of assault on an aircraft with a potential deadly weapon.

Federal charges say Hudek — whose mother worked for Delta — was flying first class on a "dependent pass" and became violent when flight attendants tried to stop him from opening the door over the Pacific Ocean on July 6.

He will be sentenced in May.

