Judge: California must eye earlier parole for sex offenders

FILE - This Aug. 17, 2011 file photo shows a correctional officer in one of the housing units at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. A state judge says California must consider earlier parole for potentially thousands of sex offenders, maybe even those convicted of pimping children. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Allen Sumner preliminarily ordered prison officials to rewrite part of the regulations for Proposition 57. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo