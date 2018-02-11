EXCHANGE: Eagle Scout helps cops keep hurting children calm

In this Jan. 2018 photo, Eagle Scout Candidate Gunner Matthews shows Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Ingles the contents to backpacks he put together for his Eagle Scout project. The backpacks have toys, puzzles, crayons and coloring books for distraught children when police have to arrest their parent or if the child is victimized or injured in a car crash. The Pekin Times via AP Sharon Woods Harris