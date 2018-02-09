Suspect in killing had told judge he was 'threat to society'

A Virginia man arrested for a January slaying had told a judge four years ago that he was a 'threat to society' and needed mental health treatment.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Devrick R. Gail wrote the 2014 letter to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne while still incarcerated. In it, he cites a 66 percent recidivism rate and says "that's not a statistical category I want to be a part of."
Gail also says he's "mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted" and was "more of a detrimental threat to society" in 2014 than ever before. It also says an inability to control his anger continuously caused conflicts.
Gail was arrested Monday for the shooting death of Davon R. Daniel, who was found dead on Jan. 2.
