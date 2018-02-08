National Politics

Amazon's Alexa now offering Indiana travel advisories

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 07:37 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Users of Amazon's personal helper device Alexa can now get Indiana travel advisories.

The Indiana Office of Technology announced Thursday that Alexa users can get county-level travel statuses.

Simply say: "Alexa, ask Indiana for travel advisories." The device will then ask which county the information is needed for. Alexa will report back if there is an advisory, a watch or a warning issued.

State officials say that's not the only Indiana specific information available. You can also say "Ask Indiana" to get contact information for state agencies and employees.

The announcement comes as Indiana officials are trying woo Amazon, which has plans to build a second North American headquarters. Indianapolis was named one of 20 finalist cities for what Amazon is calling HQ2.

