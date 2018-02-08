Mississippi lawmaker displays unloaded gun during debate

Mississippi state Rep. Charles Young holds up an unloaded pistol during a debate in the state House chamber on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Young, a Democrat from Meridian, says he was making a point about the hypocrisy of laws and rules about where people may carry guns. He questioned a rule of the Mississippi House and Senate that says only law enforcement officers may have a firearm in the state Capitol; anyone else wanting to carry a gun in the Capitol must have permission of a majority of the House and Senate. Young displayed the gun a day after the Mississippi House passed a bill that would void rules limiting where people can carry guns on public property, including college campuses. Emily Wagster Pettus AP Photo