Years later, Blagojevich still creates trouble for Democrats

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, with Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker looking on at right, speaks at an event in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Pritzker apologized for newly released FBI wiretaps capturing him making racially insensitive comments during a call with then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich, including saying White was the "least offensive" African American to appoint to a Senate seat. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Marcus DiPaola