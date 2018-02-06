'Stand Your Ground' bill proposed in Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would extend protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm has been introduced in the Wyoming Legislature.
Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard, of Cheyenne, is the main sponsor of the so-called "stand your ground" proposal.
KGAB-AM reports that Bouchard's bill offers protection both against criminal charges as well as civil lawsuits if the person was clearly acting in self-defense against an attack.
Senate File 71 would expand the state's "castle doctrine" law enacted in 2008 under which those who use deadly force in the home do not have to consider if it's reasonable to retreat. But that doctrine doesn't apply outside the home under current state law.
The state Legislature convenes next Monday in Cheyenne.
