Police identify man killed by train as Guatemalan visitor

Mississippi police have identified the man killed by a train over the weekend.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley tells news outlets 32-year-old Marconi Mazariegos Perez was killed instantly by the southbound Sunday morning train.
Police Chief Gary Monoghan tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal of Tupelo it's unknown why Perez was on the tracks. He says train staff members say they "started slowing down and started blowing the horn," but Perez stood there with his hands in his pockets and never moved. Monaghan says Perez was staying with his girlfriend in Nettleton. He says the girlfriend says the two got into an argument that morning and she went into the bathroom while Perez went outside.
Officials are still trying to contact Perez's family in Guatemala. The railroad is investigating.
Comments