Panel rejects giving Legislature control over tuition hikes

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 06:56 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

A South Dakota House panel has rejected a bill that would have given the Legislature control over tuition hikes at the state's public universities.

The House Education Committee voted 9-3 Monday against the proposal. Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto has said the state Board of Regents, which currently sets tuition and fees, needed more oversight.

DiSanto's bill said the board would fix tuition only after the Legislature approved any rate increases.

The board last year increased tuition and fees at the state's six public universities by an average of 2.9 percent for the 2017-18 school year.

