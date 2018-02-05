Ex-North Dakota police chief convicted on sex abuse charge

A jury has convicted a former North Dakota police chief of sexually abusing a child.
A Golden Valley County jury returned its verdict Monday against former LaMoure Police Chief James Watson. KXMB-TV reports that he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child
He's also facing separate trials on felony sexual misconduct charges in Hettinger and Stark counties in southwestern North Dakota. The charges date back to 2011.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
