Montana man admits he killed another man last year

A 23-year-old Montana man faces up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of another man in 2017.
Derek Dexter Shoulderblade, of Lame Deer, entered the plea last week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan.
The Billings Gazette reports that the hearing came after a January agreement that allowed Shoulderblade to plead to involuntary manslaughter rather than the original charge of second-degree murder. The original charge carried a maximum of life in prison.
Shoulderblade was charged in the Sept. 17 death of 30-year-old Ozzy Lee Wilson. The FBI has said Wilson died as the result of injuries suffered in an assault.
Shoulderblade remains in custody. His sentencing will be heard by Chief U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen.
