Agency: Nevada inmate serving 2 life terms dead at age 83

This undated photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows inmate Raymond Wallace Shuman. The 83-year-old Nevada prison inmate who was serving two life terms has died three decades after his case resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned state laws requiring the death penalty for prison lifers who commit murder. Shuman died at Carson Tahoe Medical Center in Carson City on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, nearly six decades after he was committed to the prison system from Nevada's Mineral County in 1958 to serve a life term for murder. Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)