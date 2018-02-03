National Politics

Border Patrol agents rescue injured Mexican migrant

The Associated Press

February 03, 2018 01:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Border Patrol agents have rescued an injured Mexican migrant who was abandoned by smugglers in the desert.

Border Patrol officials say an agent from the Tucson Sector was investigating a brushfire 20 miles east of Nogales early Friday when he came across the 33-year-old man, who had an open ankle fracture.

Another agent with emergency medical training provided first aid.

The man was airlifted to a Tucson hospital. He is expected to be processed for immigration violations after his release.

