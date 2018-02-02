Border agent's military record off limits at upcoming trial

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 file photo, supporters from a number of humanitarian groups gather at a vigil for border shooting victim José Antonio Elena Rodríguez in front of the federal courthouse in Tucson, Ariz., preceding the arraignment of Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz in the October 2012 shooting. A federal judge has ruled that a Border Patrol agent charged in the shooting death of a Mexican teen across the international border six years ago cannot be cross-examined about his military record when his trial begins in Tucson in March. Arizona Daily Star via AP, File Ron Medvescek